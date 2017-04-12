The Crown is seeking a minimum three-year prison term for a Saint John man convicted of criminal negligence in the drug-related death of a teenager in 2013.

Richard Valiquette, 28, was found guilty of the charge stemming from the death of Gavin Adams, whose body was found partly buried in snow on Dec. 16, 2013, two days after witnesses placed the 17-year-old in Valiquette's apartment.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Frederick Ferguson will sentence Valiquette on May 16, but he heard submissions from the Crown and defence, 13 victim impact statements and remarks from Valiquette during a sentencing hearing in Saint John on Wednesday.

'How desperately I miss him. He had so much potential. It crushes me.' - Sonja Adams, victim's mother

Gavin's younger sister, Elspeth, who was the last one to see him alive, wrote, "What if I had done things different?"

His mother, Sonja Adams, said she also wonders what she could have done to protect him.

"How desperately I miss him," she wrote in the statement read aloud by the Crown. "He had so much potential. It crushes me."

Snowy, cold days are the worst for her, she said.

"They bring back images of Gavin's body frozen in the snow. My body aches."

'I feel terribly'

Valiquette, who has remained free pending sentencing, told the court Gavin was "a really good friend."

Gavin Adams, 17, of Saint John aspired to study at McGill University and become a psychologist. (Submitted)

He felt "very close" to Gavin; a "kinship," a "like-mindedness," he said.

"I feel terrible about what happened," Valiquette said. "I feel terribly. I guess that's all I have to say."

Defence lawyer Brian Ferguson told the court Valiquette is an excellent candidate for rehabilitation. He has ceased using all drugs, has no prior criminal record and is employed, Ferguson said.

Valiquette showed remorse, co-operated with investigation, has a supportive family and is not a danger to the public, added co-defence lawyer Wes McIntosh.

But pros​ecutor Jill Knee argued the court needs to send a message that such actions will not be tolerated. The Crown is seeking a prison term of at least three years for Valiquette, she said.

Valiquette pleaded guilty in a trial last October to making psychedelic drugs.

His trial on the criminal negligence charge heard Gavin and a friend went to Valiquette's apartment on Dec. 14, 2013, and each bought and ingested four tabs of 25i NBOME, which is a highly potent LSD-like drug.

Gavin's blood tested positive for 25i after his body was found.

Justice Ferguson presided over the criminal negligence trial and found him guilty in February.

"We have not lost sight of the humanity in this case," he said on Wednesday, for you [Gavin's family], or Mr. Valiquette."