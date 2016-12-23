J.D. Irving, Limited says claims by a U.S. company that black liquor waste has been stored in a landfill at the Lake Utopia Paper mill are inaccurate and incorrect.

"This was posted without our knowledge or permission and contains several inaccuracies," Mary Keith, a spokesperson for JDI, said in an initial statement.

On its website, TenCate Geosynthetics promotes its dewatering technology by citing an "application story" involving Lake Utopia Paper in Charlotte County.

The site says 19,800 cubic yards of black liquor sludge was removed from a lagoon at the plant that was "about to overflow into an adjacent river."

Can hurt fish habitat

Black liquor is a byproduct of the pulping process and considered a "deleterious substance" by Environment Canada, meaning if added to water it could be harmful to fish or fish habitat.

TenCate Geosynthetics claims to have helped J.D. Irving place black liquor solids permanently in a landfill at the Lake Utopia Paper mill. (Tencate Geosynthetics)

TenCate's website says the sludge was pumped into the company's patented industrial fabric containers designed to capture solids while letting liquids drain out.

The company says 1,400 feet of its GeoTube containers "will remain in the landfill permanently."

TenCate does not say when the event happened at the Lake Utopia mill, which produces corrugated craft paper.

Treated effluent goes to estuary

There is no river adjacent to the paper mill, but a small stream carries treated effluent from the property into the nearby L'etang Estuary.

The U.S. company is saying little about its web promotion.

"It is our policy not to comment on any project unless specifically authorized to do so by the project owner," John Henderson, president of Georgia-based TenCate Geosynthetics, said in an email Thursday.

The company's statements about the mill project remained online as of Thursday evening.

Keith, at JDI, said she was unaware of the information on the TenCate website prior to being contacted this week by CBC News.

In a second statement, Keith said the use of the de-watering bags was a pilot project in 2004, where "four or five bags" were tested with "bio-solids and NOT black liquor, as incorrectly stated on the TenCate site."

Most of the "organic" bio-solid material was taken to a compost facility at Clarendon, N.B., and the remainder, a small portion, to the southwest New Brunswick regional landfill.

An environmental impact assessment was not required, Keith said, "and the Department of Environment and Local Government was aware of the initiative.

"In the end we invested in the installation of a centrifuge system to separate processed effluent from bio-solids and did not pursue further use of the Geotube dewatering bags."

A similar statement was issued Wednesday by the Department of Environment and Local Government.

"The project was discussed with our departments at that time and did not require an EIA," said communications officer Marc Chiasson.

"The dewatered bio-solids were disposed of at the newly opened Clarendon compost site with a small balance of the material going to southwest regional landfill."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the terms "bio-solids" and "sewage sludge" can be used interchangeably.

"Bio-solids can be recycled and applied as fertilizer to improve and maintain productive soils and stimulate plant growth," says the agency.