The Saint-Léonard airport in northwestern New Brunswick. (Etienne Dumont/Radio-Canada)

J.D. Irving Ltd. has purchased the Saint-Léonard airport for $100,000.

The deal was finalized Friday, according to Service New Brunswick.

Carmel St-Amand, the mayor of Saint-Léonard, said in an interview with Radio-Canada that he was pleased to learn that JDI bought the airport, and is convinced the company will find a use for the building.

Saint-Léonard Mayor Carmel St-Amand says he's happy with J.D. Irving's purchase of the airport. (Radio-Canada)

The airport has not been in operation for some time.

The company is expected to reveal its plans for the airport in the next few days.

JDI operates a large sawmill near the airport.

In July 2015, the non-profit Madawaska Airport Authority, which was running the airport, announced the airport would be shutting down some of its operations and the runway would no longer be cleared of snow.

Not long after, J.D. Irving and a number of community groups issued a legal warning to the City of Edmundston and the Madawaska Airport Authority in an attempt to stop the closure and possible dismantling of the airport.

The City of Edmundston had purchased the airport from a local airport authority for $1, but later transferred ownership to the Madawaska Airport Authority, which was already running the Edmundston airport.

On Oct. 10, the provincial and federal government announced a combined $750,000 in funding for upgrades to the Edmundston airport, which is about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint-Leonard.