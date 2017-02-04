A crowd of Fredericton residents gathered in front of City Hall Saturday afternoon to protest Islamophobia.

Protesters held signs reading, "we stand with our Muslim sisters and brothers," "no ban no wall, status for all" and "Trump is evil, how do you Nazi it" at the Fredericton March Against Islamophobia and Deportations.

Mohammad Bakhash, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Fredericton last February, attended the protest. He said he did so in response to the Quebec City mosque shootings.

"We are here today to show the reality of the Canadian community and to send a message for our partners here in this community that we don't judge people for an exceptional situation," said Bakhash.

"What happened in Quebec City, that's something that's not familiar with the Canadian values."

Protests come after Quebec shooting, Trump ban

The protest came almost a week after a gunman, Alexandre Bissonnette, allegedly entered the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City and opened fire. Six people were killed in the shooting.

The protest also came a little over a week after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel from several natioms that have a majority Muslim population. That order has since been blocked by a federal judge. Anti-Trump signs could be seen at the protest and a "Love Trumps Hate" chat broke out.

Many protesters carried signs supportive of Syrian refugees, as well as ones critical of U.S. President Donald Trump (Jordan Gill/ CBC)

A Facebook page for the protest included 398 people saying they were attending the march, although the crowd size appeared to be larger.

"There's no words to describe how pleased I am with this crowd," said Crowd marshal Rose Finnie.

"I love the energy. I love the just welcoming atmosphere here. Everyone's just united for one cause which is great. It's a huge turn out too."

Welcomed in Canada... mostly

Bakhash said ever since he first arrived in Canada he has felt welcomed.

"I cannot forget the hospitality that I was received with by the Canadian people. Everywhere, wherever we go we feel that we are welcome," said Bakhash.

Mohammad Bakhash, who came to Fredericton last February, said he feels welcomed by the community. (CBC)

The demonstration was interrupted by a lone counter-protester who shouted anti-Muslim rhetoric over a bullhorn. Bakhash doesn't think anti-Muslim views are indicative of most Canadian's views.

"Canadian people do not build dams, do not build walls. Canadian people remove the partitions and create bridges of trust, bridges of peace and bridges of love. Those are the Canadian people," said Bakhash.