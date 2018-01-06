Relaxed behind the microphone, occasionally throwing in a joke while taking a bid, it's easy to see why people have been coming back to Tim Isaac's auctions for decades. But health issues have forced Isaac reduce the number of sales he now holds.

Isaac first got into the antiques trade almost half a century ago, and he said it didn't take long before he shifted to auctions. The character of what he's able to collect and sell, he said, is reflective of the Maritimes where he finds it all.

"They're traditional, they go back to times of the Loyalists," he said. "It's been a wonderful inventory over the years, never a lack."

More than three hundred packed into the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre for Isaac's annual New Year sale of art and antiques. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Watching him energetically greet long-time customers and friends, Isaac hardly acts his age. But about three years ago, the 76-year-old was diagnosed with Lymphoma, which he said has forced him to slow down.

"I always say I'm doing a hundred percent of a fifty percent body," Isaac said with a chuckle.

Isaac said he could have given up the business when he was diagnosed, but he was determined to keep going. "I love the business. I have downsized it to about five auctions a year from 20 auctions," he said.

After two rounds of chemotherapy, Isaac said he decided against going back for the treatment. The previous rounds he said, decimated his white blood cell count, increasing his risk of pneumonia.

"Chemo, I was told, would put me in the hospital for long periods of time," said Isaac. "I'm going to do auctions, I'm not going to the hospital if I can help it."

Chris Herrington has been coming to Isaac's auctions for years. He said the hard work and care Isaac puts into each sale, make him "a treasure." (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Some of Isaac's long-time customers, like Chris Herrington, are aware of his health condition. Isaac's expertise in his field is enough for Herrington to describe him as "a treasure." The rigorous process of collecting pieces for each sale will be difficult to replicate without Isaac, said Herrington.

"I don't think we'll see this type of auction again," said Herrington, "he's an institution."

An employee for 41 years, Ellen Marks said everyone is concerned about Isaac's health, but she thinks he'll be able to carry on. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

After 41 years, Ellen Marks is one of Isaac's many veteran employees. While she's concerned about his health, Marks said she doesn't think he's going to stop anytime soon. "I have faith," she said. "I'm not worried about that."

Isaac's love for his trade is what's behind his resolve to carry on, and why he's not ready to call this his last auction.

At the moment, he said, he's taking everything "day-by-day." Sure enough, before launching into his latest sale, he announced his next one on Easter Monday.

"I just gotta watch, you know, my pace," said Isaac. "So instead of going at full high speed, I'll just go at full speed."