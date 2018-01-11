Butane gas was detected in the air at Saint John's Irving Paper mill on Wednesday night, leading to the evacuation and shut down of mill operations, and the neighbouring Irving Wallboard plant.

Mary Keith, a spokesperson for J.D. Irving Ltd., said workers were alerted to odours and alarms at about 8:30 p.m.

"The Saint John Fire Department and Irving Oil officials completed testing at the Irving Paper mill and have confirmed safe levels," Keith said in a statement to CBC News.

Irving Paper will continue to measure the air quality at the mill, said spokesperson Mary Keith. (CBC)

Irving Paper will continue testing of the air quality Thursday, and the mill located at 435 Bayside Dr. remains down.

People in day shift operations, technical and maintenance employees were asked to stay home until the situation was resolved.

Operations at Irving Wallboard resumed Thursday morning.

Road closures remain

Drivers in east Saint John spent another morning navigating around the road closure on Bayside Drive between the Courtney Bay Causeway and Red Head Road, and 65 people spent a third night in a hotel.

Emergency crews continue the remediation work on the four-inch-diameter line that runs from Irving Oil's Saint John East Terminal to the Irving Oil refinery.

"The area immediately around the spill, there's still some stuff on the ground that's got to be dealt with, so there will be three or four houses that will be the last ones to have people moved back into them," said Platoon Chief Brian Wilson, the incident commander at the site overnight.

"That's what the plan is for the morning, is to do an assessment of the homes in the area with safety being the primary concern."

Bayside Drive remains closed to traffic between the Courtney Bay Causeway and Red Head Road, as the cleanup of a butane gas leak continues. (CBC)

Wilson said the air quality levels vary in different areas of the evacuation zone, which includes 30 homes on River Avenue, First Street East and Second Street East and at 66-72 Spruce St.

"We'll do some gas testing of each and every one of them and make sure they're clear, and that's where we'll go from there," said Wilson.

"Through the evening we were flushing lines and doing gas testing, and when people return to their homes we expect there to be zero levels."

Buildings that have been tested and deemed safe for re-entry are:

Industrial Security at 430 Bayside Dr.

CFM at 380 Bayside Dr.

2 First St. E., the old East Saint John School.

Mild temperatures aiding cleanup

Wilson said there haven't been butane readings in the First and Second Street areas for some time, and it is possible they will be able to reduce the size of the evacuation zone.

"In other areas, where we moved the product out of the way, that's where you'll get your readings," he said.

"Things have begun to move as of yesterday, we're moving truck traffic in and out of other areas on the other side."

The rain and mild temperatures forecasted for Thursday and Friday should help with the remediation work, he said.

"The cold weather allowed us to do things one way, and with the warmer temperatures, any product that may be left is going to evaporate," Wilson said.

"It'll disperse it that way. Mother Nature will look after things."