Irving Oil Ltd. has distributed apology letters and gift cards to some east Saint John residents after a "technical issue" at the refinery on Sunday left their neighbourhoods blanketed in white dust.

"We experienced a technical issue during the start-up of our fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) from the maintenance turnaround," the letter Red Head residents received in their mailboxes reads.

"As a result, we had an impact to some areas in the neighbouring communities with the distribution of fine particulate. We sincerely apologize."

The letter, dated Nov. 14, does not indicate how much material was released or how far it spread.

The company has "made adjustments" to the FCCU to "minimize further impact on our neighbours," according to the letter, signed by community relations specialist Rebecca Belliveau.

"We appreciate your patience while we complete this work, and ask that you contact us if you would like additional information or have any concerns."

Irving Oil officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

2010 release affected 5-km radius

This isn't the first time Irving Oil has apologized to area residents for the release of particulate.

In August 2010, residents in the Champlain Heights, Silver Falls, and Loch Lomond awoke three times to find their homes and vehicles covered in a grey, gritty dust.

The first reported release on Aug. 19 was caused by an interrupted start up of a processing unit, officials said at the time.

The residue, described as a non-hazardous catalyst made from clay and silica compounds, spread over a five-kilometre radius around the refinery.

In 2010, cars and homes in the Champlain Heights, Silver Falls, and Loch Lomond area were covered with white dust released from the Irving Oil refinery. ((Submitted by Peter Searle))

Irving Oil shut down the processing unit after the fallout, but dust was released again two days later when the unit was re-started.

The Department of Environment investigated and found there had been a previous release on Aug. 17.

No charges were laid. The investigation found the release didn't have any environmental implications and didn't violate any of the refinery's operating conditions, department officials had said.

The company subsequently corrected any equipment that was not operating properly, performed maintenance and made some procedural changes, officials said.