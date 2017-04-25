Saint John Coun. Donna Reardon says Irving Oil should reach out to neighbours of its noisy uptown construction project.

Reardon said people living near the King's Square site have lost a lot of sleep in recent weeks because of late night construction noise.

"I think it's incumbent on anyone who is going to be disrupting a neighbourhood to go to those neighbours and let them know what's happening, start that communication process," Reardon said. "Not the other way around — they shouldn't be waiting for complaints."

Reardon said she is fielding calls from residents who say loud banging and other construction noise has continued until after midnight on some occasions.

City officials have contacted project managers at Irving Oil to pass on complaints and make clear the city has a noise bylaw that says construction equipment is not to be used after 9 p.m. and before 7 a..m.

Neighbour Heather MacKenzie was happy construction noise ended Monday at 9 p.m. (CBC)

"I'm hoping it may be resolved," Reardon said. "The thing is we shouldn't have to be a watchdog. I'm a big proponent of a good night's sleep."

Heather MacKenzie is one of those Reardon has heard from.

The Princess Street resident complained of "regular, steady banging" going on late into the night, and about bright lights shining into her bedroom.

It stopped right at 9 o'clock. It was marvellous - Heather MacKenzie, neighbour

​MacKenzie hopes those problems are behind her. She told CBC News on Tuesday that hours of work have been cut back at the site.

"It stopped right at 9 o'clock [last night]," MacKenzie. "It was marvellous."

MacKenzie said trucks arrived at the site around 6 a.m. Tuesday, but that is less bothersome for her than the late night activity.

Irving Oil has not responded to requests for comment.

Work on the 11-storey office tower began last June.

Once completed it will be home to 1,000 employees.