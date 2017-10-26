Irving Oil has been ordered to pay $4 million for offences under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act after an investigation related to the Lac Mégantic, Que., disaster.

About $400,000 of that is a fine, and almost $3.6 million will be used to implement research programs into federal safety standards and regulations under the act, according to a news release from the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

Irving Oil pleaded guilty earlier to 34 counts under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act.

The charges were related to a joint investigation by Transport Canada and the RCMP following the train derailment in Lac Mégantic on July 6, 2013.

The investigation found that Irving Oil failed to comply "with all applicable safety requirements by failing to determine the classification of dangerous goods for the crude oil it transported by train, and that the shipping documents on board the trains were erroneous," the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said in the news release.

The investigation also found that Irving Oil did not adequately train its employees in the transportation of dangerous goods.

The offences occurred between November 2012 and July 2013, when close to 14,000 train cars transported crude oil to Saint John, N.B.-based Irving Oil.

In a statement posted to the company's website on Thursday, Irving Oil said it strongly believes in the importance of safety and regulatory compliance "across all of our operations and we take these charges very seriously."

"Irving Oil acknowledges and appreciates the work undertaken by Transport Canada to uphold rigorous standards around the safe transport of goods," the statement said.

"The company will remain vigilant in all of our operations, upholding our commitment to safety for employees, customers, and communities."