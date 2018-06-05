Saint John orders 2 houses demolished in abandoned subdivision

In the end, no one was present to speak up for the subdivision on Saddlebrook Court.

After a brief discussion and unanimous vote, Saint John council ordered the two unfinished, single-family homes on the gravel street near Douglas Lake be demolished by a city-hired contractor.

The two buildings were deemed dangerous and dilapidated by city inspectors after seven years of neglect and vandalism.

"I was a bit surprised going through my [agenda] kit," said Mayor Don Darling.

"These look like new construction homes, at one point they were just stopped."

The council order ends a saga that has dragged on since May 2009 when the development was approved by the municipality.

In July 2009, Irving Oil announced it would not proceed with construction of a much anticipated second oil refinery, a move that put a damper on real estate development throughout the greater Saint John area.

By 2011 construction at the site had been stopped.

Today, 11 Saddlebrook Ct., a two-storey home with attached double garage, presents fairly well from the street.

It is still assessed for 2018 at $141,800.

Homes damaged by vandals

A neighbour told CBC the home's new garage door was one of the first things to vanish.

A closer look reveals vandals went on to rip down the drywall, tear out insulation, and remove all the studs from the rear wall of the garage, leaving little to support for the roof.

A city council report from February 2012 includes a letter from Frank Hamm, the lawyer representing the creditor, Gabby Holdings Ltd, saying the home was about 85 per cent complete when the subdivision's developer, M Lewis Homes Ltd, folded.

For the past seven years vandals have had their way with the two story home at 11 Saddlebrook Ct. (CBC)

Further up the gravel street number 51 was less complete when the carpenters put down their tools.

The split entry, also with a double garage, had been framed and roofed over, but siding and windows were not yet installed when the developer went under.

It is assessed at $132,500.

The 2012 Hamm letter to council offers a reason the development has not since been revived.

Road closure kills project

Saddlebrook Road was officially closed by order of city council in 2012 for what was described by planners as an "incomplete public street issue" with the developer.

The road's closure meant the homes could not be serviced or occupied.

"The closing of Saddlebrook Court will make it virtually impossible to sell the houses or any of the other lots within the subdivision and therefore make our client's mortgage security almost worthless," wrote Hamm.

The subdivision development on Saddlebrook Court collapsed in the months following Irving Oil's 2009 decision to shelve plans to build a second oil refinery in Saint John. (CBC)

"As our client only learned of the street closure proceedings upon seeing the notice in the newspaper there has been insufficient time to consider what options are available to resolve this matter."

Hamm urged then mayor Ivan Court and councillors to either terminate the street closure proceedings or delay implementation of the bylaw.

A representative from Gabby Holdings could not be reached for comment Monday.

It is unclear if a future developer can revive the Saddlebrook Court project, which includes seven building lots overlooking Douglas Lake.

Planning rules have changed since 2009 and the project now lies outside what has been designated the primary development area.

"Likely it would face a number of uphill challenges," said Darling.