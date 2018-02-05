A construction worker in his 30s is in critical condition after suffering a head injury in a fall at the Irving Oil headquarters in uptown Saint John on Monday afternoon.

WorkSafeNB has issued a stop-work order and is investigating.

Details about how the man fell and how far were not immediately available.

Irving Oil did not respond to a request for information.

Saint John emergency crews were called to the construction site, located at the corner of King Square South and Sydney Street, shortly after 1 p.m. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the construction site, at 20-24 King Square South, at 1:17 p.m., said Saint John Police Force Sgt. Rick Caswell.​

The worker, who is about 33 years old, "had what appeared to be a head injury, amongst possibly other injuries, but the most severe was a head injury," he said.

The man was in an out of consciousness at the scene, but was conscious when he was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital by ambulance, said Caswell.

His condition was upgraded to critical by about 5 p.m., he said.

Once complete, the 11-storey building will house approximately 1,000 Irving Oil employees. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The man's injury was "serious in nature," WorkSafeNB officials confirmed.

"As the investigation is currently ongoing we cannot release any further details," acting director of communications Beverly Stears said in an email to CBC News.

Officers from the forensic identification unit and major crime unit also responded to the scene.

Construction of the 11-storey building began in June 2016, after the project was fast-tracked by city council.

Once completed it will be home to about 1,000 employees.

Plans for the headquarters were announced in October 2015 and the design was unveiled in February 2017.