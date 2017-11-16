The Department of Health is investigating air quality complaints after the Irving Oil refinery in east Saint John released fine particulate on Sunday, leaving some area homes and vehicles covered in a white dust.

"The Department of Health is aware of complaints regarding a change in air quality in the Saint John region over the long weekend," Dr. Isaac Sobol, the local medical officer of health, said in an emailed statement to CBC News on Thursday afternoon.

"At this time the local health protection branch is gathering information and performing a risk assessment."

The statement does not indicate how many people complained or to whom. It's also unclear how long the risk assessment might take.

Department officials could not immediately be reached to clarify.

The Department of Environment is also investigating the incident, described by a New Brunswick Lung Association official as a "serious threat to lung health."

Fine particulate "can be inhaled deeply into the lungs and damage lung tissue," the association's director of health Barbara Walls has said.

Irving Oil has not responded to a request for an interview.

But in an apology letter distributed to affected residents, the company said there was a "technical issue during the start-up of the refinery's fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) from the maintenance turnaround."

"As a result, we had an impact to some areas in the neighbouring communities with the distribution of fine particulate. We sincerely apologize."

The letter was left in mailboxes, along with $30 in gift certificates for Irving gas stations/

Some Red Head area residents expressed concerns to CBC News on Wednesday about not knowing what was in the particulate or the possible health impact.

The Department of Environment defines fine particulate as tiny airborne specks, measuring 2.5 microns in diameter or less, made up of solid or liquid matter, such as dust and soot. It is generated by natural sources, such as wind-blown dust and forest fires, and through fuel burning, especially fossil fuels and wood

Fine particulate "causes and aggravates a variety of human breathing ailments, such as asthma, lung disease and bronchitis," according to the department. It also contributes to haze.

The department is expecting a report from Irving Oil within days.