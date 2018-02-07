Indefinite stop-work order at Irving Oil construction site as fatality probe continues

A stop-work order at the construction site of the Irving Oil headquarters in uptown Saint John remained in place Wednesday as a WorkSafeNB investigation into the death of a worker continues.

Adam Carleton, a 33-year-old insulator, suffered fatal injuries in a fall on Monday.

"We can't predict how long the stop-work order will be in place," said Beverly Stears, WorkSafeNB's acting director of communications.

"This is determined by the needs of the investigators on-site."

Carleton was working for a subcontractor on the 11-storey building at the corner of King Square South and Sydney Street when he fell shortly after 1 p.m.

He suffered a head injury, police had said, and later died in hospital.

Officials have not released any other details, but sources in the construction industry told CBC News that Carleton was working on piping inside the building on the fourth floor when he fell from a ladder.

Many people have turned to social media to pay tribute to Carleton and to offer condolences to his family, friends and co-workers.

If you knew him, you liked him. Simple as that. - David Kelly

"Another tradesman taken too soon," Samuel Francis posted on Facebook. "Adam Carleton you'll be missed."

"If you knew him, you liked him. Simple as that," wrote David Kelly.

Melissa Jayne described Carleton as "someone that anyone could relax [and] be themselves around."

"If you had good in you, he'd see it," she wrote.

Randy O'Donnell agreed.

"Everyone who encountered him left feeling better than the moments before." Carleton was fun, happy and friendly, said O'Donnell.

Security Electrical Ltd. said Carleton's former co-workers there will "always remember his presence and kindness."

Target completion mid-2018

More than 100 tradespeople were working on the new Irving Oil headquarters building on King Square South when Adam Carleton fell on Monday, but the construction site remained quiet Wednesday as a WorkSafeNB stop-work order continued. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Construction of Irving Oil's new home office began in June 2016, after city council pushed through changes to the Saint John heritage bylaw to allow the building's height and set-back from the sidewalk.

The company has previously said construction is scheduled to be completed by mid-2018.

EllisDon and FCC Construction are joint venture partners on the project, which will bring together about 1,000 employees under one roof.