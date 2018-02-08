Construction at the Irving Oil headquarters in uptown Saint John resumed on Thursday, but the WorkSafeNB investigation into the death of a worker earlier this week continues.

Adam Carleton, 33, of Barnesville suffered a head injury in a fall shortly after 1 p.m. and died the next day in hospital.

Carleton ​was a "skilled Red Seal electrician who enjoyed his work," according to his obituary.

He was working as an insulator that day, according to sources.

Few details about the case have been released, but WorkSafeNB did confirm on Thursday that "the worker" fell from a ladder while working on the fourth floor of the 11-storey building, located at the corner of King Square South and Sydney Street.

The stop-work order issued Monday applied only to the area where the accident occurred to "preserve the evidence," said acting director of communications Beverly Stears.

The full construction site remained quiet, however, until Thursday morning.

WorkSafeNB investigators were "in and out" of the site into the afternoon and the stop-work order was lifted later in the day, she said.

Construction, which began in June 2016, is scheduled to be completed by mid-2018.

"It's not possible to provide as estimate as to when results [of the investigation] will be released," said Stears.

"The investigation helps WorkSafeNB determine how the fatality may have been prevented and whether there were any violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act or its regulations."

Funeral details announced

Carleton's family, friends and co-workers continue to mourn him.

A celebration of Adam Carleton's life will be held at Fundy Funeral Home on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Fundy Funeral Home)

He is being remembered a "devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, caregiver and friend."

"Adam had a fabulous sense of humour and loved to make people laugh," his obituary says.

The NBCC and Kennebecasis Valley High School graduate also "had a passion for playing guitar and had a love for music," it says.

​Visiting will be held at Fundy Funeral Home on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m.

Carleton is survived by his mother Wendy (Haines) Carleton of Quispamsis; brothers Blake Carleton of Barnesville and Drew Carleton of Grand-Bay-Westfield, and several extended family members.