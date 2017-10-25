Irving Oil Ltd. says any New Brunswick carbon plan needs to allow the province's businesses to remain competitive.

Premier Brian Gallant's government announced in Tuesday's throne speech that his Liberal government would bring in carbon pricing that helps combat climate change.

The premier says the pricing model will minimize the impact on consumers while calling on industry to reduce emissions or pay its fair share.

Irving Oil said in a statement to The Canadian Press that 80 per cent of its production goes to the United States, where its competitors face no carbon tax.

Jeff Matthews, an executive from the firm, said in the release that irving Oil is "committed to working with all levels of government on a plan that protects the environment while also maintaining competitiveness for New Brunswick businesses."

He's calling on the province to create a made-in-New Brunswick carbon pricing model.

Gallant has talked about a "made-in-New Brunswick" plan in the past.

In the Tuesday throne speech, Gallant said large industry could end up paying more through a carbon price if they don't lower emissions under the upcoming plan.

"Big business is important for the Canadian economy and the New Brunswick economy, so we want to find an equilibrium, but there's no doubt we have to work with big business to ensure they pay, or play their role," he said.