Irving Oil now buying homes near butane leak site

​Irving Oil has purchased six houses in the east Saint John neighbourhood where a damaged butane pipeline forced dozens of people to leave their homes in January.

So far, the company has only bought houses on River Street, although the evacuation affected some homeowners on five streets, including Pleasant City, Spruce Avenue, 1st Street East and 2nd Street East.

One of the River Avenue homes was purchased in early February, and the other four had closing dates between the March 13 and March 29.

The sale prices range from $80,000 to $110,000.

Quick sale

"We found a house that we wanted to purchase so we contacted Irving and said 'Yes'," said Heather Follett's, whose home was the most recent to be bought by Irving.

"From the time we signed the first set of papers until we closed on the house it was two weeks, two-and-a-half weeks."

Why not us? Why not the other eight have the same opportunity to live in a safe area? - Karen Shepherd, Pleasant City Street

​Follett said she received less than she had hoped for, but Irving Oil is allowing the four family members to stay in the house rent-free until the end of August should they wish.

The house looks across the street on a collection of pipelines connecting the Irving Oil Refinery with the nearby port of Saint John and an oil-by-rail terminal.

Unlike the current property, the family's new home has a basement, garage, plenty of storage and lots of closets.

Most important, it's a long way from where they are now.

"No pipelines, no train track," said Follett.

Not buying on Pleasant City

The house at 57 River Ave. is on a corner lot that also faces onto Pleasant City Street.

From her backyard, Follett looks directly across to Karen Shepherd's house at 77 Pleasant City St..

Irving Oil has informed the eight homeowners on that street the company is not, at this time, interested in purchasing their houses.

It's a tough pill to swallow given these houses — in some cases — are just as close to the scene of the pipeline leak.

Pleasant City residents were evacuated for up to six days during the butane leak and they must travel River Avenue, with its nearby pipelines, to get in or out of the neighbourhood.

Jumpy ever since leak

"I'm very glad for them, very glad that they've got an opportunity to go someplace safer," Shepherd said.

"Why not us? Why not the other eight have the same opportunity to live in a safe area?"

The retired hospital worker has lived on Pleasant City Street since 1999.

Since the butane leak was discovered Jan. 8, she has jumped at loud noises.

Optimistic Irving will change mind

Unlike some of her neighbours, Shepherd believes Irving Oil will eventually buy the Pleasant City Street homes.

"I'm optimistic in the sense that I don't think it's a done deal, that it's just a 'no' and that's the end of the conversation," said Shepherd.

"I still think there's still a little bit of room left that it could very well be that we could be offered the same. But I don't think it's going to happen at this time."

Shepherd is preparing for the moment by poring over Service New Brunswick's property tax assessment site.

Little room to manoeuvre

She's comparing assessed values against the selling prices for the River Avenue homes that are now being purchased.

She will have little wriggle room since her retirement income will not allow her to rent in a new place, she said.

Shepherd will have to receive enough money from the sale of her current home to purchase another one outright.

"I want to make an informed decision if I have that opportunity," she said.

Irving Oil did not respond to a CBC News request for comment.