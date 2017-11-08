New Brunswick's integrity commissioner says Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault consulted his office and followed its rules when he held a second job with a union between 2010 and 2014 and when he attended a Toronto Blue Jays game with a union official.

Alexandre Deschênes says in an email to CBC News that records show Arseneault consulted the commissioner at the time, Patrick Ryan, when he did paid work for the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenter, Millright and Allied Workers between 2010 and 2014.

Ryan told him "that there is no impediment to your accepting outside employment," Deschênes said in an email Tuesday.

He also said it was not a violation that the second job did not appear on Arseneault's public disclosure forms filed at the legislature.

"There would be no obligation to refer to the outside employment in the public disclosure statement," he said.

The carpenters' union is one of the unions affiliated with Canada's Building Trades Unions, the national umbrella group that hired Arseneault as a lobbyist in September.

The veteran Liberal MLA announced last week he'll resign his seat at the end of this month after criticism that holding the union lobbying job was a conflict of interest as long as he sat in the legislature.

Deschênes also confirmed Tuesday that Arseneault had cleared a gift of a $275 Toronto Blue Jays ticket with the conflict commissioner in 2015, Alfred Landry.

But Deschênes's description doesn't completely match Arseneault's account of what he did.

The Liberal MLA was in the front row at the Jays' home opener on April. 13, 2015, sitting next to Andrew Dawson, a carpenters' union official.

Arseneault told CBC News his ticket to the game was provided by Rogers Communications Inc., the owner of the Blue Jays, after a meeting he had on company business.

He said he made a $275 donation to a company charity, the Blue Jays Foundation, to avoid violating conflict-of-interest rules on accepting gifts.

"I agreed to write a cheque to their foundation for the value of the ticket," Arseneault said.

Deschênes said Arseneault told the commissioner's office in March 2015, a month before the game, that he had been given a ticket for the game.

"Our file indicates that the Commissioner informed the member that he should 'pay for the ticket directly to Rogers,'" Deschênes said.

He said his office has a copy on file of the ticket and the $275 cheque "made payable to Rogers Communications."

Gifts to MLAs worth more than $250 must be declared to the commissioner.

Arseneault and Dawson have not explained how Dawson came to be sitting next to him at the game. Deschênes's statement doesn't address that issue.