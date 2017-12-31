What a great way to wave 2017 goodbye: Instagram flooding with #BestNine photo collages with the most-liked posts uploaded throughout the year.
At CBC New Brunswick, we are keeping up with the trend.
Here's our #BestNine:
Michael Stemm photographed Fredericton's Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge during a snowfall. This is the breathtaking shot he ended up with.
It is our most-liked photo of the year, with more than 500 likes.
These trees decorated with Christmas lights line Coverdale Road in Riverview.
Teri Laming Mueller captured the colour spectacle, which received 463 likes.
We went outside the New Brunswick borders for this video. We had to.
It shows the interaction between two lynx in the middle of the road. It was shot by Sarah Verney and Tammy Mullen near Kokadjo, Maine.
The short video had almost 7,400 views and more than 400 likes.
Lucky the translucent lobster was definitely a favourite, with more than 360 likes.
Fisherman Robinson Russell found this lobster off the coast at Grand Manan while fishing with his crew.
He photographed it right after, completely astonished with the rare specimen he had caught. He had never seen something like it and neither had we.
This cute photo of a Volkswagen Beetle with a Christmas tree tied on it was shot by Patrick Flowers near a barbershop on the west side of Saint John that gave the shot an interesting background.
It melted hearts and got 340 likes.
Blake Baxter, an 18-year-old aspiring photographer from Riverview shot this perfect, starry night at Mactaquac.
The photo had 285 likes and is a lesson in how night photography should be done.
While taking over our CBC New Brunswick Instagram, Baxter uploaded this shot he took at the Kingston Peninsula.
"My love for nighttime photography comes from my childhood, I think, how I'd stay up late just to go out and look up at the stars and wonder. There's something special about the tranquillity of the night that makes me feel like a kid again," he wrote.
The photo ended up with 254 likes.
This photo takes us back to when trees still had leaves. And better yet, to when the leaves were multicoloured.
Tammey Mclean took this shot in which trees can be easily disguised as coral reefs. It was taken at Watson Settlement, just outside Woodstock, and reached more than 240 likes.
The last photo of our CBC New Brunswick Instagram's #bestnine was taken by Brett Rupnow. It shows Fredericton's snowy downtown and its romantic, winter charm. The photo got 238 likes.