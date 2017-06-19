Inside the Maritimes' only all-women biker fest
Backroad Ball attracts nearly 200 female motorcyclists to Penobsquis
By Julia Wright, CBC News Posted: Jun 19, 2017 12:42 PM AT Last Updated: Jun 19, 2017 12:42 PM AT
In big cities in the United States, all-women motorcycle events like the Dream Roll and Babes Ride Out attract thousands of riders, but such events are almost unheard of on Canada's East Coast.
Over the weekend, the Backroad Ball, the only all-women motorcycle festival in the Maritimes, returned for a second year to Route 114 in Penobsquis.
The motorcycle camp-out brought nearly 200 bikers together to meet like-minded women to swap tips and gear, and hit the road together without the pressure of breaking into a traditionally macho pastime.
Many of the attendees hailed from across the Maritimes, although some rode from as far away as Pittsburgh and Edmonton to attend.
The CBC's Julia Wright spent the weekend at the Backroad Ball and captured these photos.
