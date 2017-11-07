An inmate at the Saint John jail says he's in so much discomfort he tried to extract his own tooth after being denied dental care.

Matthew Hudson says he's been in constant pain for four months since the molar fractured, top to bottom, exposing a nerve.

"You can see right through my tooth," said Hudson, who reached CBC News by pay phone from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre.

'Severe pain'

CBC hasn't been able to verify his claim in person.

"I've been in pain every day since it happened — severe pain," he said.

He said he's been told several times by the jail's nurse practitioner that dental care is for emergency cases only.

The New Brunswick's Department of Public Safety won't comment on individual cases and has not responded to a request for a copy of the department's policy on dental care for offenders in provincial custody.

But a fractured tooth left untreated will become infected, according to two New Brunswick dentists contacted by CBC.

Dentist would remove it

"I would say it's not a case of 'if' but 'when' an abscess will form around the tooth," said Dr. Mike Ramey of Fredericton.

"The way to solve the problem, and certainly something that I would want done if the individual was a patient of mine, is to assess the severity of the vertical fracture and, in most cases, the tooth probably should come out as soon as possible."

Dr. Andrew Rowe, also of Fredericton, said prolonged pain is the "issue" and usually points to the danger of infection.

"Infection, in extreme cases, can lead to death," said Rowe.

Rowe cautioned that it is hard to assess the situation when the patient has not been examined.

In jail until March

The 33-year-old Hudson said he's to remain at the jail until his anticipated release in March. He was jailed for fraud and theft after stopping at Home Depot in Saint John while en route to Nova Scotia from Ontario.

He said he selected an item at the store, took it to the service desk and tried to collect a refund.

He left with a gift card containing the amount of the "purchase."

Because of a lengthy criminal record he was given a 13-month sentence.

With months to go until his release he hopes he can receive dental care well before he's out.