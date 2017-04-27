RCMP are seeking the public's help determining how a 28-year-old woman wound up with serious injuries in the Pokemouche area earlier this month.

Police believe the woman was with a man in a white 2008 Volkswagen Passat on Route 11 on April 8, shortly before 5 a.m. when she was injured, Sgt J.G.Stephane Blanchard said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone who would have been in the area at the time or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Caraquet detachment of the RCMP at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).