Rare, colourful bird visits near Fredericton

A Fredericton-area resident says she has a rare and colourful bird in her yard these days.

Tori Tilden says an indigo blue bunting arrived in her yard in Penniac three days ago and has stopped by each day since.

"I got very excited," Tilden said. "I've never seen a solid blue bird like that.

"It's given us quite a bit of opportunity to take photos of it."

According to allaboutbirds.org, an online guide to birds and bird watching run by Cornell University, the indigo blue bunting is spotted frequently in southeast regions of the United States but rarely in New Brunswick.