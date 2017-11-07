Victoria LaBillois has been blazing entrepreneurial trails since 2011.

The businesswoman from the Listuguj First Nation started Wejipeg Excavation Inc. and is a partner in Wejuseg Construction. She says there were many challenges in the early days.

"First was access to capital — finding the resources — and secondly, I think just being taken seriously," LaBillois said Tuesday in Moncton,

"Working in a construction company as an Indigenous woman — there are not a lot of construction or excavation companies that are run by women. There was a need in the territory. I sought to fill that gap."

Sharing experience in business

LaBillois was taking part in a two-day conference aimed at helping Indigenous women start and run successful businesses.

Seventy-five woman are sharing their experiences.

The Ulnooweg Development Group received $60,000 from the federal government to help fund the Momentum: Empowering Aboriginal Women in Business conference.

The Truro-based group describes itself as an "Indigenized" development group, incorporating Mi'kmaq beliefs, customs and values and offering loans and business services to Indigenous entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada.

According to the federal government, Indigenous-owned small businesses are being created at a rate six times faster than overall small business creation in Canada.

LaBillois said she likes to see others succeed.

"It's making that decision to start a business and to stick to it," she said. "I'm a big proponent. I serve as a coach and mentor to others who have started their businesses and that's the biggest step — taking that first step.

"Yes, there are challenges but there are also lessons learned and just to keep going and keep trying."

Love what you do

That's a lesson Janine Bernard of Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation in Nova Scotia is learning.

Bernard studied esthetics five years ago and loved it, so she recently started her own business, Casa De Belleza Aesthetics, in Antigonish.

"I think I'm doing great," she said. "I'm a little scared at times but I think that's what makes me work harder.

She said sharing experiences with other businesswomen at the conference has been valuable.

"What I'm learning is just networking with other businesses and learning their mistakes, and I think we're helping each other."

Janine Bernard has started her own esthetics business in Antigonish, N.S., called Casa De Belleza. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

She said the secret to her success is simple.

"Loving what you do makes it a lot easier."

Bernard's advice to others wary of taking the first steps: "It's hard. But not to give up. It's worth it."

LaBillois agreed and said the hard work will pay off in the end.

"Well, when the going gets tough, the tough put on lipstick — you just have to get it done. So I think it takes a strong degree of tenacity and courage to get up every morning and keep trying no is not an option right?"