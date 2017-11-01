A new exhibit in Fredericton aims to highlight some of the best work First Nations artists in New Brunswick have to offer.

The exhibit, titled Peace, Friendship, Culture, showcases 22 pieces recently acquired by the New Brunswick Art Bank.

It opened at Government House, the official residence of the lieutenant governor of New Brunswick, on Wednesday evening.

The pieces were acquired through a call put out exclusively to First Nations artists as part of Canada 150, said Caroline Walker, manager of the art bank.

Caroline Walker is the manager of the New Brunswick Art Bank. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

Twenty-seven artists responded to the call for applications. Out of that pool, a jury of Indigenous artists chose 22 works by 17 of the artists.

While the art bank had a few works by First Nations artists, this call has expanded its collection "tremendously," Walker said.

The exhibit showcases works in a variety of media from both established and emerging artists, some of whom incorporated cultural elements such as sweetgrass, sinew, and birch bark into their pieces.

Walker said she hopes the exhibit will encourage First Nations artists in New Brunswick to continue to submit pieces to the province's acquisitions program.

One of the pieces hanging in the exhibit in Government House, which opened Wednesday evening. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

"They are as big a part of New Brunswick as other artists that are already in the collection," she said.

Lt.-Gov. ‎Jocelyne Roy Vienneau said she was honoured to host the exhibit at Government House and to give the public an opportunity to learn more about First Nations' culture firsthand.