When homesteader and artist Rose Leonard saw seven light blue eggs in her duck's coop, she jumped at the chance to expand her flock of Indian Runner ducks.

She borrowed an electric incubator and started the 28-day process of hatching the eggs at her southeastern New Brunswick farm.

She believed things were going well until the power went out after the ice storm.

Her first thought was, "the eggs!"

Rose Leonard thanks Pepper, her Indian Runner duck, for his part in supplying the homestead with a batch of eggs. She hopes to hatch them, but the power outage is making it difficult to keep the eggs warm enough. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"We put the incubator right by the chimney, and the wood stove is down below in the basement, so we're hoping the heat would come up but the last couple of nights it's dropped down to [26 C] so we don't really know if we're going to have success."

Leonard said the eggs are supposed to sit at 37.5 C for 28 days, and this batch still has another 18 to go, making it difficult to keep them viable.

"We can't have the generator running all night long."

The blue eggs are from Pepper and Snowflake, Leonard's pair of Indian Runner ducks. Without 24-hour power, the incubator was brought inside the house and placed beside the chimney on top of a heat vent. (Tori Weldon/ CBC)

Pepper and Snowflake are the ducks responsible for the eggs. Leonard said they come from a hardy line of Sackville-area ducks, which she's hoping will increase the chance of their offspring's survival.

She said the ducks came from friends who had a pair of Indian Runners that ran into trouble.

"They were run over on the road," Leonard said.

A surprise egg laid by Snowflake, an Indian Runner duck, will be named Hope if Rose Leonard can manage to hatch it. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Leonard is turning the eggs four times a day and keeping them warm and moist to increase the chances of ducklings hatching.

"It's been a bit of a challenge trying to get up all through the night and keep the wood stove going so that these guys don't get too cold, but we'll play it by ear and see what happens."

Friends have offered to plug the incubator in at their homes, but Leonard isn't confident eggs will make it from her farm in Slacks Cove to Sackville, the nearest community with power, nearly 30 kilometres away.

"I'm not sure how we can get the eggs up there on the bumpy road," Leonard said. "They'd be cracked by the time they got up there, so I think we'll just have to start over again."

But there is a silver lining.

Leonard thought her seven eggs were the last ones Snowflake would lay this winter, but after a visit to the duck's coop, she found another small blue egg.

"We'll name this one Hope."