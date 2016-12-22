Motor vehicle fatalities involving impaired drivers have steadily increased over the past four years across the province, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

So far this year, there have been 20 fatalities. In 2015 there were 15, while 2014 had 11 and there were five in 2013.

Staff Sgt. Gilles Blinn, the RCMP's provincial traffic co-ordinator, said he's not sure why the numbers keep climbing, even after vigorous anti-drinking and driving campaigns. He also admits he doesn't know how to fix the problem.

"I can't put a police officer at every corner of New Brunswick and even if I did, I don't know if it would help," said Blinn.

Blinn said impaired driving is a societal issue that needs to be addressed. Blinn said while people should police their own behaviour, bystanders also play an important role.

"If you see someone who's drunk, don't tolerate it. It's never OK, it's never safe to drive while impaired," said Blinn.

Fatalities not limited to impaired driving

It's not just impaired driving that's causing problems on the province's roads and highways.

After looking at the fatality reports, Blinn said other bad driving practices also contribute.

"We're seeing a lot of people not wearing their seatbelts today and driving too fast," said Blinn.

"So three of those factors driving too fast, or careless or reckless driving, not wearing your seatbelt, and impaired drivers, they're all factors."

Past Christmas experiences

Blinn said the holidays have a tendency to exacerbate these problems and New Brunswickers should think ahead before going out on the town.

"We're going into the Christmas season, there's going to be a lot of drinking and socializing, but do a plan. Talk to your family and say get someone to drive you home, there's lots of taxis around here," said Blinn.

Blinn knows about the problem better than most, as he's experienced it. In 1988, Blinn's brother died in a motor vehicle accident on Dec. 23.

"For someone that's been there, and I know if the trend keeps going, we're going to see someone that dies in collisions soon ... it always brings back those awful memories I have of spending time in the funeral home back in 1988," said Blinn.

It's that personal connection that makes the problem so personal for Blinn.

"If I can prevent one person or one family from attending a funeral home on Christmas Day, it's all worth it," said Blinn.