A Moncton man who faces charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police was four times over the legal alcohol limit, police said.

The Miramichi Police Force said they received the report March 17 at 6:15 p.m. of a possible impaired driver.

The report indicated the vehicle was last seen in Rogersville and was northbound on Route 126 towards Miramichi.

Police said more calls from the public advised the vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road at times.

The vehicle was intercepted at the city limits on Route 126 but the driver refused to stop.

Police then set up stop sticks which deflating all four tires of the fleeing vehicle, but the driver continued for another kilometre before stopping.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.