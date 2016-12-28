A Fredericton woman is using the holidays to spread a message about the dangers of drinking and driving.

In March 2007, Julie Dorcas was driving home drunk from a party and lost control of her vehicle, killing 19-year-old friend, Troy Price. She was driving home from a party on the Royal Road, when she came across a sharp turn and drove off the shoulder of the road. There were six people inside the vehicle.

Dorcas was 26 years old when the accident happened. She pleaded guilty in Fredericton provincial court to a charge of impaired driving causing death.

"If you're one of those people that drink and drive and think that you're fine because you've been doing it for so long then you need to wake up," said an emotional Dorcas.

"There's a lot of hurt going on right now. People need to stop doing it."

Fears have changed

Dorcas later went to jail, serving a 32-month sentence at Nova Institution for Women, a federal prison for women in Truro, N.S. There, she left her family and friends behind.

Before the crash, Dorcas said her biggest fear was getting caught by police while driving under the influence and having her name in the paper.

Today, her biggest fear is more people will get behind the wheel while under the influence.

"The worst punishment I have is for myself," said the mother of two boys.

10 year anniversary

It's been almost a decade since Troy was killed and Dorcas said it's harder today than it was 10 years ago.

Although she's made peace with Price's father, Dorcas continues to struggle with the emotional aftermath of the crash.

"I'm stuck reliving it all the time," said Dorcas, who wakes up every morning thinking about Price.

Dorcas, who works at a gas station on Fredericton's north side hears countless stories from customers retelling stories of Mike Burden, the motorcyclist that lost his leg from an impaired driver last spring on Fredericton's north side and Jennifer Dawn Brewer, the 24-year-old woman killed in an impaired driving accident this past spring, whose body was later found in the St. John River in Fredericton.

Dorcas said these incidents serve as a constant reminder of the anniversary of Price's death.

"It's always there in the back of my mind," said Dorcas, who now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. "I just feel bad for their families."

Impaired driving a huge issue

Dorcas said drinking and driving is a huge issue across New Brunswick and something that has become normal among residents, especially reoccurring offenders.

"Why are these people getting a licence back?" If I was walking down King Street with a gun with one bullet in it like Russian Roulette and it didn't kill anybody, would I be allowed to have a gun again? No," she said. "A vehicle's a weapon."

Dorcas said she constantly hears stories of people from her hometown of Stanley, N.B., as well as other rural communities, that are drinking and driving.

She said she hopes her story will at least prevent one person from getting behind the wheel while drunk.

"People don't think it'll happen to them," she said.​