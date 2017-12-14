Ten people were arrested in Charlotte County after officers seized moose and deer meat, drugs, a vehicle, firearms and other hunting equipment, the government said Thursday.

Peace officers from the Department of Justice and Public Safety executed search warrants between St. Stephen and St. George on Nov. 21 as part of an investigation into illegal hunting of deer and moose.

The 10 people who were arrested face charges under the New Brunswick Fish and Wildlife Act and possible federal charges under the Firearms Act and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, a news release said.

The department did not elaborate on the charges.

Rick Nash, a manager with the conservation unit, said no police were involved in the searches.

He also said the investigation continues, and most details will not be released until it's over.

More than 590 kilograms of moose and deer meat turned up in the Charlotte County search by the Department of Justice and Public Safety. (Mile Dembeck)

Illegal hunting and harvesting of animals is unfair and harmful, Nash said.

"It's cheating," he said. "That takes away animals for legitimate hunters who are following the rules."

People should report illegal hunting and fishing to protect New Brunswick's natural resources, the department said in its release.

"Illegal hunting has a negative effect on moose and deer populations."

Reports of violations can be made at the nearest conservation office of the Department of Justice and Public Safety or to Crime Stoppers.