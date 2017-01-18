Ikea Canada launched two new collection point locations in Moncton and Saint John on Wednesday.

Ikea customers can now shop online for home furnishings and have them delivered to either collection point for $59, regardless of the size or value of the purchase. The average home delivery fee is about $140 in New Brunswick.

​Amanda Fitzpatrick, speaking for Ikea Canada, said customers who shop online can choose the Moncton or Saint John collection point as a pickup location when they check out.

"Customers can choose this option today and it applies to all items that are available to purchase online," said Fitzpatrick, whose title is expansion communications specialist.

Collection points are not owned or operated by Ikea but by the shipping company Sameday Worldwide.

Ikea in New Brunswick?

But does this mean shoppers will see the home retailer putting a store in New Brunswick soon?

"Having a collection point does not preclude a city from getting an Ikea store in the future if the market supports it," Fitzpatrick said.

Mike Savage, the mayor of Halifax, and Stefan Sjostrand, Ikea Canada president, speak about the new Ikea store that is to open in the Halifax area in 2017. (CBC)

The company recently announced plans to open stores in Halifax and Quebec City.

"Moncton and Saint John are natural next steps in our plan to grow the Ikea brand in Canada," she said.