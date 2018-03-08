Icy driveway? Salt not working? Try beet juice.

Air Date: Mar 07, 2018 3:42 PM AT

Icy driveway? Salt not working? Try beet juice.2:26

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice.

