Caraquet's Ichiboshi fish plant lays off approximately 40 employees: union

About 40 employees of the Ichiboshi fish plant in Caraquet, N.B., have been laid off this weekend, according to the union president.

Roughly 20 people were laid off Sunday night and another 20 on Monday morning, Jean-Maurice Leclair told Radio-Canada.

The plant employs a total of 600 people.

"They're losing money so they're forced to eliminate jobs," Leclair said in a French interview with Radio-Canada.

He said the season was anticipated to be quick but is going slowly.



"It's sad for me, there is nothing we can do, if they company doesn't get the crab it needs … the catches are minimal."

According to Radio-Canada, employees held a protest last Wednesday to complain about the low number of hours they were being offered.

CBC New Brunswick tried to reach the plant's management, but no one was made available immediately for comment.

The business manufactures, processes and markets seafood and is known for its snow crab. It also imports seafood, fruit and processed food products.

It opened in 1874 and was incorporated in 2015.