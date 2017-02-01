Fewer than 9,000 customers remain without electricity on Wednesday, eight days after the ice storm hit New Brunswick.

About 8,000 customers are still without power on the Acadian Peninsula, the hardest hit region, and another 500 in Kent County and 220 in Miramichi are also waiting for electricity.

NB Power has 380 crews on the ground, repairing damaged equipment and clearing debris.

There were also 234 military personnel helping with the cleanup as of Wednesday morning, including 34 reservists from Caraquet.

Capt. Evelyne Lemire with the Canadian Armed Forces, said more soldiers may be deployed in the coming days depending on the needs of the affected communities.

On Tuesday, soldiers went into Shippagan, Lamèque, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, Cap Bateau, Pigeon Hill and Pigeon Beach, and Miscou.

Soldiers helped collect debris and going from door to door. They also supplied residents with firewood and water, she said.

Help arrives in Tracadie

NB Power continued to restore power on Wednesday to customers across the province, now numbering fewer than 9,000. (CBC)

On Wednesday morning, reservists of the 37th Brigade were expected to arrive in Tracadie to start helping with door-to-door services.

The mayor of Tracadie, Denis Losier, took to social media on Tuesday asking people to heed the warnings against carbon monoxide poisoning, and to be kinder to volunteers.

"We have some people who are not very kind to our volunteers and resource people," he said according to a Facebook post.

"I can understand that people are exhausted, destitute, but we must not forget that our volunteers do what they can with the means and resources available."

Losier said carbon monoxide poisoning continues to be a concern.

Another couple was recently taken to hospital with severe signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, a condition that had already led to two deaths last week and more than 30 people being hospitalized.

But Losier also asked the residents of his town to be kinder to each other and the volunteers helping out at the emergency shelters and warming centres.

Town's manager responds to comments

About three dozen military engineers will spend the next few weeks on the Acadian Peninsula, clearing roads and yards of trees damaged by last week's major ice storm. (CBC)

In response to the mayor's comments, the town's general manager, Denis Poirier, told Information Morning Moncton on Wednesday that more people are connected to power every day.

About 700 remained without power early that day.

"We are seeing the end at the light of the tunnel," he said.

But he also cautioned that the biggest danger remains carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tuesday night was cold, so the town sent people door-knocking to make sure residents are using their generators properly and are not suffering from toxic poisoning.

"You cannot smell it, you can only have a different feeling," he said. "People get dizzy and they don't know why.

"That's why we're going door to door making sure that in every neighbourhood that everybody takes care of each other."

Supplies running low

NB Power crews continued to scramble Wednesday to restore power to people on the Acadian Peninsula, including some in Neguac who are entering day eight without electricity. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Another concern is the town's dwindling food and water supplies, he said.

Supplies are coming in from other municipalities and volunteers are transporting food and water to homes in the community.

Concerning the mayors comments that some residents are rude to the volunteers, he said people did not expect the outages to last for eight days.

"I think the hopes or objectives were a little too high," he said, adding that the volunteers are holding up well.

Once electricity is restored, the next challenge will be to clean up, he said.

"We'll get to that in the next phase, first thing we make sure everybody is safe," he said.

Power restored in many communities

NB Power estimates between 350 and 400 of its wooden poles were brought down in the ice storm. (CBC)

The latest information from NB Power said that power on the Acadian Peninsula was restored to 75 per cent.

The utility also restored electricity to 98 per cent of customers in Miramichi, and 93 per cent of customers in Kent County areas.

In Moncton, less than one per cent of customers affected by the storm remain without power.

However, some households may be in the dark longer than others because their cases are very complex, the utility said on its website.

"Residents with damage to their electrical mast or other equipment must have repairs done by a certified electrician before power can be restored," it said.