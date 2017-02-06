The town of Tracadie's town council has decided to extend their temporary food box service another week in light of the need expressed by citizens affected by the now 13-day power outage in the Acadian Peninsula.

"With the upcoming storm, the mayor of Tracadie and [the food bank] Rayon de l'Espoir had a discussion this morning and we want to continue all week," said town councillor Realdine Robichaud.

The town is also bracing for another storm, set to begin Wednesday.

Volunteers pack boxes of food for people in need at a makeshift food bank in Tracadie's theatre. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"The communication will be to ask people to prepare themselves, because last time they were not prepared," said Robichaud.

The town has compiled a list of people in need, gleaned from food box registration sheets. Volunteers have been packing boxes full of food donated by individuals and organizations across the province, and delivering them to citizens who lost food and supplies in the power outage.

Despite being without power for 10 days, Marie-Mae Theriault volunteered in Tracadie by cooking, and packing food boxes for those in need. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"Here it's a place where the work, in the winter, it's seasonal. There's not a lot of jobs," said volunteer Marie-Mae Theriault.

Theriault has been volunteering for days, despite not having power at her own home until the weekend.

"Many people are on employment insurance and many ladies come here with little children. They need help," she said.

Back to normal

School resumed for most children in the Acadian Peninsula Monday morning.

Ecole le Tremplin in Tracadie, which was used as a main warming centre for the region, will welcome students Tuesday morning after a day of cleanup and rest for staff.

"Parents that are working, it's hard for them to find babysitters. That was a big issue," said councillor Robichaud.

Councillor Realdine Robichaud to the communities of New Brunswick: "If you need help sometime, Tracadie will be there." (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"Normal life is starting again."

Still, volunteers work around the clock to ensure those most affected by the storm can recover.

Robichaud tells of individual citizens making donations to others, and helping their neighbours.

"I know some places, they're helping those people who have low income. They stall payments...they're helping each other," she said.

Donations from other municipalities continue to stream in.

Monday evening, a truckload of food arrived at the temporary food bank in the town's warehouse from Bouctouche.

Town of Bouctouche just dropped off food to the makeshift food bank here in tracadie pic.twitter.com/QcXI6gktXL — @YardCBC

"There's messages from other places asking if we still need food. We're saying yes," said Robichaud

She has a message for Bouctouche, Moncton, Campbellton, and all the other municipalities and individuals pitching in.

"If you need help sometime," she said, "Tracadie will be there."​