In the aftermath of an ice storm that at its peak left 133,000 customers without power in New Brunswick, municipalities and communities worked quickly to open warming centres and emergency shelters to help those in need.
Here are the locations of the emergency shelters and warming centres, as compiled by the province:
- Alma - activity centre
- Bas-Caraquet - École L'Escale des Jeunes
- Baie-Ste-Anne - Community Centre / Fire Hall
- Bertrand - municipal office
- Blackville – fire hall
- Blackville - 137 Main St
- Bois Blanc - 1560 Route 135
- Bouctouche - JK Irving Center, 30 Évangéline St.
- Burnt Church (Esgenoôpetitj) First Nation - Bingo Plex, Route 11
- Cap-pelé - Fire station
- Caraquet – BMR Hardware, 138 West Saint-Pierre Blvd.
- Dorchester – Veterans Centre, 4955 Main St.
- Eel Ground - Municipal office
- Eel Grould First Nation - Church
- Grande-Anse - town hall
- Grand-Barachois – Salle Grand Barachois
- Hampton - community centre, 808 Main St.
- Hillsborough - fire hall
- Irishtown - community centre
- Lagaceville - church
- Lamèque - church
- Memramcook - arena
- Miramichi - Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave.
- Miramichi - Linden Rec Centre
- Moncton - city hall
- Moncton - Resurgo Place
- Moncton - Coliseeum
- Moncton - Crossman Community Centre
- Neguac – Royal Canadian Legion, 916 Rue Principale
- Paquetville - Centre du savoir
- Pointe-du-chêne - Community Centre
- Rexton – Fire Hall, 173 Main St.
- Rexton - Curling Club (49 Centennial West Ave).
- Richibucto - church
- Richibucto – Multipurpose Centre The Ancor, 149 Acadie St.
- Rivière-du-portage - Centre récréatif
- Riverview - town hall
- Rogersville - Municipal Office
- Sackville - Civic Center
- Saint-Isidore - 4024 des Fondateurs Blvd.
- Saint-Léolin - Club de l'age d'or
- Saint Louis de Kent - Centre Aqua Kent
- Salisbury - Lions Club
- Salisbury - Village office
- Salisbury - fire department
- Shediac – multipurpose centre
- Shippagan - Centre Universitaire
- Tracadie - Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila)
- Tracadie - Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Pont Landry)
- Tracadie - École Le Tremplin
Over 27,000 customers were without power at 3 p.m. AT Sunday, with the majority (18,000) being on the Acadian Peninsula.
