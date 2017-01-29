In the aftermath of an ice storm that at its peak left 133,000 customers without power in New Brunswick, municipalities and communities worked quickly to open warming centres and emergency shelters to help those in need.

Here are the locations of the emergency shelters and warming centres, as compiled by the province:

Alma - activity centre

Bas-Caraquet - École L'Escale des Jeunes

Baie-Ste-Anne - Community Centre / Fire Hall

Bertrand - municipal office

Blackville – fire hall

Blackville - 137 Main St

Bois Blanc - 1560 Route 135

Bouctouche - JK Irving Center, 30 Évangéline St.

Burnt Church (Esgenoôpetitj) First Nation - Bingo Plex, Route 11

Cap-pelé - Fire station

Caraquet – BMR Hardware, 138 West Saint-Pierre Blvd.

Dorchester – Veterans Centre, 4955 Main St.

Eel Ground - Municipal office

Eel Grould First Nation - Church

Grande-Anse - town hall

Grand-Barachois – Salle Grand Barachois

Hampton - community centre, 808 Main St.

Hillsborough - fire hall

Irishtown - community centre

Lagaceville - church

Lamèque - church

Memramcook - arena

Miramichi - Golden Hawk Recreation Centre, 8 Pollard Ave.

Miramichi - Linden Rec Centre

Moncton - city hall

Moncton - Resurgo Place

Moncton - Coliseeum

Moncton - Crossman Community Centre

Neguac – Royal Canadian Legion, 916 Rue Principale

Paquetville - Centre du savoir

Pointe-du-chêne - Community Centre

Rexton – Fire Hall, 173 Main St.

Rexton - Curling Club (49 Centennial West Ave).

Richibucto - church

Richibucto – Multipurpose Centre The Ancor, 149 Acadie St.

Rivière-du-portage - Centre récréatif

Riverview - town hall

Rogersville - Municipal Office

Sackville - Civic Center

Saint-Isidore - 4024 des Fondateurs Blvd.

Saint-Léolin - Club de l'age d'or

Saint Louis de Kent - Centre Aqua Kent

Salisbury - Lions Club

Salisbury - Village office

Salisbury - fire department

Shediac – multipurpose centre

Shippagan - Centre Universitaire

Tracadie - Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Sheila)

Tracadie - Centre des chevaliers de Colomb (Pont Landry)

Tracadie - École Le Tremplin​

Over 27,000 customers were without power at 3 p.m. AT Sunday, with the majority (18,000) being on the Acadian Peninsula.