The Canadian Red Cross will help distribute emergency financial aid to those severely impacted by the Jan. 24 and 25 ice storm and subsequent power outages.

The assistance is intended to help with storm and power outage-related losses not covered by insurance, the province's Disaster Financial Assistance program or other support programs.

In a news release, the Red Cross said it may offer additional support to some individuals and families where extra needs are identified, such as how many people are in the family and how long they've been impacted.

The Red Cross said it's helping disburse the aid with the support of the provincial government and that to qualify for aid, people must register with the Red Cross by phoning 1-888-893-1300. The line is open daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. AT.

Once people register, the information will be used to evaluate individual or family needs. People qualifying for financial assistance will have the option of receiving an e-transfer or getting a prepaid cash or vouchers in person.

Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell said as of Saturday, 633 families and individuals were registered for assistance, which works out to 1,455 people. He expects that number to increase as more people become aware of the program.

The turnaround time to get financial aid to those in need may take a day or two after they're registered and assessed.

"We have to make sure we have all the information and that people qualify to receive help," said Red Cross spokesman Carl Boisvert.

Donations to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the storm can be made online or by calling 1-800-418-1111. People should specify their donation is for New Brunswick Ice Storm 2017.

Bedell said about $150,000 in donations have been made specifically for this campaign, with most donations coming from corporations.