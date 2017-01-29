NB Power president Gaetan Thomas says it is going to take more time to restore power on the Acadian Peninsula than was previously thought.

The utility had hoped to have power restored to 80 per cent of its customers on the Acadian Peninsula by Sunday night. But on Sunday morning, Thomas revised that estimate, saying that only 60 per cent will be reconnected by Monday night.

As of 1 p.m. AT there were still over 19,000 without power on the Acadian Peninsula.

Thomas said there are 350 to 400 hydro poles to be replaced, double the number previously thought, because poles are still breaking and falling under the weight of the ice.

Thomas is calling this week's ice storm "the worst crisis in our history for our customers."

He says it's worse than tropical storm Arthur partly because this is happening in the winter.

An ice storm Tuesday and Wednesday downed trees, power lines and hydro poles and cut off electricity to 133,000 households across the province.

When Hurricane Arthur occurred in July 2014 there were 195,000 NB Power customers that lost power with simultaneous outages peaking at 140,000.

Thousands still without power

More than 30,000 customers in New Brunswick are without power for a sixth day in a row. Most of the remaining outages are on the Acadian Peninsula.

More than 20,000 customers in that region woke up Sunday morning still in the dark, some with no heat and lights in their homes and businesses. Power is slowly being restored to the some areas in the region.

NB Power president Gaetan Thomas says the number of power poles that have to be replaced is double what was expected. (Pierre-Alex Bolduc/Radio Canada)

Further south, in the Miramichi region, more than 4,200 are still without power. In Kent county, about 3,600 people are without power, and in the Moncton area, about 2,800 people still can't turn on their lights.

NB Power says they were able to reconnect 32,000 customers Saturday, including 6,000 on the Acadian Peninsula.

Thomas said thick ice on the lines delayed switching the power on to more customers. He added crews had to break off the ice with sticks and in some cases, damaged fuses had be replaced.

Crews from NB Power and other utilities in Eastern Canada and Maine are assisting in the effort to restore power.

States of emergency were declared in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaë​l, Le Goulet, Tracadie, Shippagan and Lameque.

People are making use of wood stoves and generators to provide heat to their homes. Others are going to warming centres and emergency shelters set up by the Canadian Red Cross, municipalities and volunteers. There were 46 shelters set up across the province, with more than half on the Acadian Peninsula.

NB Power says their targets are to have 85 per cent of customers in the Miramichi region connected Sunday night. The target for Kent County has been adjusted to also have 85 per cent of customers online by Sunday night.

No decision yet on military

At a news conference Saturday in Tracadie, at one of the warming centres, Premier Brian Gallant urged residents to make use of the centres to get warm, have something to eat and charge mobile devices.

We need everyone without power to unplug items. This “cold load pickup” is causing repeat outages as we restore power & slows our progress — @NB_Power

What help the military could provide to assist in the recovery efforts from the ice storm may also be known later today.

A reconnaissance team from the Canadian Armed Forces was in the Acadian Peninsula Saturday to determine what kind of support could be offered. A report was expected by the end of the day on what assistance could be provided.

Gallant told media the province had discussions with the federal government about the possibility of bringing the military in to help. A formal request was made Friday by Public Safety Minister Denis Landry.

Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said in a statement the federal government remained ready to provide any additional assistance required to ensure the province had the necessary resources to address the impacts of this disaster.

​There have been two deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning and seven people are being treated in hospital.

People are being reminded of the dangers of using generators or barbecues indoors as it is extremely dangerous.