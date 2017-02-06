The impact of the recent ice storm may be felt for years in the animal kingdom, according to University of New Brunswick's Joseph Nocura.

The professor in forestry and environmental management compared the aftermath to Quebec's ice storm in the late-1990s.

"Studies of that storm and its effects on wildlife showed ... some species did benefit from that and were found in greater numbers in subsequent years, and others were not."

Species that could benefit from the ice storm damage include birds that prefer to forage in areas with gaps in the canopy. Because of the lost branches and trees, they'll be at an advantage.

Those more at risk include predators that hunt rodents, and moose that will have more difficulty moving around on slippery surfaces.

Trees all over New Brunswick were bent, but it's the damage done to roots and trunks that will determine whether they stand tall again. (Jill English/CBC)

But Nocura said these developments won't be a concern unless the ice persists.

"The natural disturbance component is a natural cycle," he says. "It's a concern only if it was to persist into a good amount of the future, for instance, if it went into March it would be more of a problem."

Tree tops on the ground

The same goes for trees, according to Nocura's colleague Om Rajora, who studies the genetics of plants.

If they aren't damaged at the root, even the trees with trunks draped in arches — and there were thousands after the storm — may be able to bounce back.

"It depends how much they are bent and how much is the damage to the roots system," he said. "The root system provides the nutrients and the water."

The nutrients, along with the trees' desire to grow towards the sun, will straighten them out, although probably not while the trees are dormant for winter.

Rajora expects the damage will be easier to assess in the spring, when photosynthesis begins again.