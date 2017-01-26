About 48 hours after an ice storm started hitting New Brunswick on Tuesday, more than 65,000 New Brunswickers remained without electricity.

When outages caused by the storm were at their peak Wednesday morning, about 133,000 homes and businesses had no electricity.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the number of NB Power customers without electricity had been reduced to 65,602.

The Acadian Peninsula accounts for almost one-third of the outages, with 20,421 reported on NB Power's website.

The Moncton area still had 14,168 homes and businesses without electricity, and the Miramichi area had 13,310 outages.

Rural residents live off generators

Wanda Robertson, who lives in Kars, N.B., said she lost power at 4 p.m. Tuesday and has been fuelling her generator day and night.

"My husband works, so I've been up the nights and the day filling up the generator,`she said. "Taking the gas from the garage in the dark and taking it over there.

"And it's been interesting trying to hold the flashlight between my teeth and get the funnel into the generator to pour the gas."

Because she lives in the country, Robertson said it takes longer for her power to come back on.

Her best advice to anyone is to buy a generator, and keep the bathtub and any available bucket filled with water.

"Because you definitely need [the generator]," she said. "We use it for the furnace, we use it for the fridge, right now the fridge and the freezer are plugged in."

EMO's safety advice

Robert Duguay, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesman, advised residents to avoid running generators or cooking with an open flame inside their home or garage because the carbon monoxide this creates can become extremely dangerous, he said.

He also reminded customers to turn down their heat sources and unplug major appliances in advance of power restoration to avoid a surge in demand that has the potential of causing more outages.

Duguay said residents who do not have electricity should not open their freezers or fridges unless absolutely necessary. All perishable food in a refrigerator without electricity for more than 24 hours should be discarded.

People should also avoid leaving candles or lanterns unattended, he said.

Miramichi asks residents to conserve water

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon is asking residents using city water to conserve it until further notice.

Lordon said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that 60 per cent of residents should get their power back by the end of the day.

Everyone else will have to wait another day or two, he said.

Lordon said clean-up efforts in Miramichi are expected to last another week.

In the meantime, the warming stations at the Golden Hawk Recreation Center and the Goodie Shop will remain open overnight Thursday for those who need a place to stay, he said.

"We do want to stress that it will be some time before things go back to normal in Miramichi and many citizens could still be facing another 24 hours without power or more," Lordon said in a news release earlier in the day.

Several other communities in New Brunswick also opened warming centres on Thursday for residents still without power. Many of them offer a place to stay overnight, a meal or charging stations for regular and medical appliances.

New Brunswickers with any medical concerns who are affected by power outages are also encouraged to call Tele-Care 811, say officials.

NB Power continues restoration efforts

On Thursday, NB Power brought in crews from Hydro Quebec to join efforts to restore power to residents.

There were 270 crews from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Maine working to repair the damage before reinforcements were sent in.

The utility is also contracting private companies, such as K&M Utility Lines from Neguac.

Donald Cormier of K&M Utility Lines said NB Power mobilized them before the storm and they've been busy ever since.

"We have so many orders, we don't even know where to go next," he said.