While powers crews worked to restore power Sunday, Miramichi residents were happy they had the warming centres to use while they waited.

Nathan Carey lives in the area and made use of the warming centres after he lost power during the ice storm.

Nathan Carey says he was happy the warming centres were open for his family to use. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Carey, his wife and three children have been without power for five days and were hoping they would be among the 85 percent of customers NB Power targeted to be restored in Miramichi Sunday.

"We're just trying to keep everybody warm and fed. Thank God for the Golden Hawk so we could have showers and stuff like that," he said.

Miramichi city councillor Billy Fleiger has been volunteering his time to help out at the warming centre set up at the Golden Hawk Recreation Centre.

The city set up two warming centres to assist residents in the region after the ice storm Tuesday and Wednesday downed trees, power lines and hydro poles and cut off electricity to households across the province.

Busy centre

"We're open for all of Northumberland County...it's here for them. Come in and get some hot food, give the kids a chance to rest," said Fleiger.

The Canadian Red Cross provided cots to warming centres for those who needed a warm place to sleep. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

At its busiest, the councillor said there were at least 200 people making use of the centre each day.

Carey urged other area residents to go to the warming centres if they were still without power and cold.

"They are there to accommodate you...pride be damned - go get some help if you need it."

Although his power was restored Saturday, Jason Michaud says after losing all the food in his fridge, he is still depending on the warming centre until he can replenish the supplies.

"I'm just glad that this place is here that we can come and at least have something to eat and feed the kids."

Michaud had just bought groceries before the storm Tuesday and guesses he lost $150 worth of food during the outage.

Despite that, Michaud, who is presently unemployed, said he is grateful for the support from his family and community.

"We'll bounce back from this," he said. "The community is so great to help out here."

Miramichi city councillor Billy Fleiger volunteered at the warming centre set up at the Golden Hawk Recreation Centre. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Fleiger had nothing but praise for the city's volunteer efforts.

"We've got the greatest volunteers in the world...the people are bringing food, whatever we need, it's amazing."

Miramichi mayor Adam Lordon has said in daily updates the warming centres will remain open until they are no longer needed.

There are 46 warming centres and emergency shelters open in various locations across the province.