The Canadian Armed Forces will be winding down their operations after spending a week helping ice storm victims on the Acadian Peninsula.

The military will withdraw from areas where the relief efforts can be provided by the province and municipalities.

Some will remain to help those in the hardest hit areas, including the islands of Lamèque and Miscou, while others will be gradually sent back to their home units as conditions improve in those communities.

As of 5 p.m. AT Sunday, there were 34 customers still without power on the Acadian Peninsula.

At its height, more than 130,000 customers across the province were without power after the Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 ice storm. In total, about 200,000 customers have been affected by the ice storm.

A request for assistance was made by the provincial government Jan. 27 and a reconnaissance was conducted to determine how troops could help. They arrived Jan. 30 to begin their work. Part of that work including delivering emergency supplies, helping to clear roadways, and checking door-to-door on the wellbeing of residents.

More than 200 members from Base Gagetown and a brigade group in Moncton were sent to the Acadian Peninsula to assist in ice storm recovery efforts.

Here is some of the Canadian Armed Forces did to help:

Conducted overflights to map and determine the extent of damage to infrastructure in the area.

Used a helicopter mainly for air transport.

Made more than 5,400 door-to-door checks.

Assisted in distributing generators, fuel, firewood and water.

Surveyed more than 1,100 km of roads.

Soldiers work to install a communications antenna in northeastern New Brunswick on Monday. (Nicolas Steinbach/CBC)

"I am very proud of the speed of response, professionalism and effort provided by Canadian Army and Joint Task Force Atlantic members who worked seamlessly alongside federal, provincial and community partners to bring relief to the hard-hit Acadian Peninsula," said Rear Admiral John Newton, Commander Joint Task Force Atlantic in a release.

"The effect achieved highlights that we are always ready to support the safety of Canadians in times of need."

Other help

The Canadian Red Cross announced Saturday it will help distribute emergency financial aid to those severely impacted by the Jan. 24 and 25 ice storm and subsequent power outages. To qualify for aid, people must register with the Red Cross by phoning 1-888-893-1300 or online. The line is open daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other assistance is also available from the provincial government. Individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations can apply for assistance through the provincial Disaster Financial Assistance program, which helps to cover the costs of damage to essentials. The form is available online or at Service New Brunswick.