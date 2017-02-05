As the outage numbers decrease, power crews are working in frigid weather to get the last few hundred customers connected as quickly as they can.

At 9:30 a.m. AT there were 329 customers on the Acadian Peninsula still without power.

There is windchill of –27 Sunday morning but temperatures are expected to warm to – 7 C with periods of light snow in the afternoon. The wind will be up to 15 km/h.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain for the province Wednesday.

NB Power and crews from all over Eastern Canada were able to connect more than 1,100 customers on Saturday.

Wonder how long it takes to get a handful of #NBStorm customers online? #CBCnb pic.twitter.com/W6FRLdEJ7b — @ChrisEnsingCBC

The outages are spread among a number of communities including Savoie Landing, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Lamèque.

Over 90 per cent of customers on the Acadian Peninsula have had their power restored.

At its height, more than 130,000 customers across the province were without power. In total, about 200,000 customers have been affected by the ice storm.

NB Power director Bernard Roy said Saturday they had 308 power crews from across Eastern Canada still working to restore power.

Roy said most of the repairs were permanent, though there have been a few cases where temporary repairs were done to speed up restoration.

Some emergency shelters and warming centres have closed as power was restored. Others remain open to help those still in need.

Those still in urgent need of food can go to a local food bank for help.

Lots of food to be sent out at a makeshift Tracadie food bank. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

The Canadian Red Cross announced Saturday it will help distribute emergency financial aid to those severely impacted by the Jan. 24 and 25 ice storm and subsequent power outages. To qualify for aid, people must register with the Red Cross by phoning 1-888-893-1300 or online. The line is open daily between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other assistance is also available from the provincial government. Individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations can apply for assistance through the provincial Disaster Financial Assistance program, which helps to cover the costs of damage to essentials. The form is available online or at Service New Brunswick.