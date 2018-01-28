When a massive ice storm slammed her community on the Acadian Peninsula, photographer Diane Doiron did what was natural to her: she took photos.

A photojournalist by trade, Doiron now lives and operates an organic farm in Pointe-Sapin, a small, remote community between Miramichi and Richibucto-Village.

As a volunteer firefighter with the Baie Sainte-Anne fire department, Doiron had a front seat to the chaos the storm brought.

When she saw how the storm had brought down electrical poles "like matchsticks," she said she knew it was serious.

Doiron, who lives in Pointe-Sapin, took the photos as she worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Baie Sainte-Anne fire department. (Diane Doiron)

"A colleague of mine said, 'Maybe you should take pictures of this because I don't think we'll ever see this again.' That was [the] point where I thought this story needed to be recorded," said Doiron.

"What I didn't know then was it was going to last for eight days without power, and I was going to be able to tell a story of not just the effects of the ice storm, but what happened to our communities."

Those photographs have now been compiled in a book, Tempête de verglas, or ice storm, in English.

At its peak, the ice storm left 130,000 NB Power customers without electricity. (Diane Doiron )

The book is a compilation of Doiron's photos and experiences during the storm, as well as the stories of children who lived through it.

Two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning because of the unsafe use of generators, while almost 40 others were hospitalized.

Several communities also declared a state of emergency when food and water supplies were running low.

Authorities have called the ice storm the worst natural crisis in New Brunswick's history. Four days in, the army was called in to help.

Because telephone lines were down and the area had no cellular service at the time, Doiron said the fire department ended up making house calls to the entire community, which covers about a 50-kilometre radius.

Antoine Mazerolle collects water from a culvert for his toilet after his water was cut off due to the storm. (Dianne Doiron )

"We did find some situations where people didn't have generators, they didn't have heat, so we basically became a network for people to come to the fire department and donate a generator, donate a heater," she said.

At one point, Doiron came across a man, Antoine Mazerolle, using a pail to get water from a culvert so he could flush his toilet, because his pipes had frozen.

"That's how dire it was," she said. "It was an experience that I don't think people will forget anytime soon."

Doiron said she decided to create the book after visiting the École Régionale de Baie Sainte-Anne to talk to Grade 6 students about her experiences as a photographer and farmer.

Prudent Robichaud walks with his dog Blackie to the beach at Pointe au Pruche. (Diane Doiron )

When she spoke with them about the ice storm, she said they were keen to share their own experiences, so she asked them to write them down.

"At the end of [the] school year, their teacher gave me all the letters and I was just in awe of the way they looked at the storm," said Doiron.

She said if it weren't for the students, the book would not have happened.

The book is available through Doiron's Facebook page or through the École Régionale de Baie Sainte-Anne.