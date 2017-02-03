As the ice storm disaster has continued to unfold on the Acadian Peninsula, psychologists making the rounds of warming centres and powerless homes have seen an increase in the number of people having difficulty coping.

"What we are seeing right now are normal reactions to an abnormal situation," said Lucy Michaud, a psychologist with Vitalité Health Network who works out of the Community Mental Health Centre in Caraquet.

"Right now we see people have more difficulties in coping … with all this. Maybe more frustration," she said. "Maybe more isolation.

"That's why we've been encouraging people not to isolate themselves, but still continue to talk to their neighbours, to go to the shelters and the warming centres to talk to people."

Personal difficulties mount

Michaud said some of the issues the psychologists are encountering include:

Health problems from the extra stress.

Increased anxiety among people who were already deadling with mental health problems before the storm.

Increased stress among people who were already struggling financially before the storm.

"We see that people who maybe have had … areas of their life where it's been more difficult, you see that it gets even more difficult after so many days of this type of stress."

Psychologists have been visiting warming centres and shelters between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to talk to people.

Informal chats

Sites have also been set up in Caraquet, Tracadie, Lamèque and Miscou for people who would like to talk to someone if they aren't staying at a warming centre or shelter.

"It's very informal," said Michaud, adding there will be an evaluation done to see if there is a need for that service to continue.

"We hear really difficult stories, but we also hear so many stories around generosity and helping each other," said Michaud, who noted that many of the volunteers at warming centres and elsewhere are storm victims themselves.

"When you stay connected to that, it gives you a different perspective on things."