Some people are sitting at home without proper food because they cannot navigate icy sidewalks, says the head of an advocacy group.

Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick, said the persistent pattern of freezing and thawing that much of New Brunswick has experienced this winter makes it difficult for the elderly and people with already restricted mobility to go outside.

Flaro said a lack of snow removal services is a problem, and she would welcome more municipal or provincial programs to fund volunteer efforts to remove snow.

But she also appealed to neighbours to help those in their communities who may not be able to afford services.

"It can often mean the difference between having nutritious food at home," Flaro told Shift New Brunswick on Monday.

"And that's what concerns us, people that have difficulty getting out to pay bills, or get food, or to see others and be in contact with others who help them along."

Can become isolated, lonely

Flaro said this time of year can be isolating for many people.

Elderly people or those with conditions that hinder their ability to move without the aid of a cane or wheelchair — such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or a stroke — are often stuck inside.

A pedestrian negotiates a slippery sidewalk on Regent Street in Fredericton. (CBC)

Some struggle using public transportation even in the best of weather, but walking to a store on ice is just dangerous, Flaro said.

"It's really hard to navigate a wheelchair, especially a manual wheelchair, through ice and snow," she said.

"And we know that there are challenges throughout New Brunswick's urban and rural communities with snow removal."

Simply staying inside is not healthy either, she said.

It not only prevents people from getting proper food, but also from seeing friends and feeling emotionally well.

"Getting out into the community is really important," she said.

Municipal programs, volunteers needed

Flaro said municipalities do what they can to keep the roads and sidewalks clear of snow and ice. Some even hire people to clear the bus stops, she said.

She pointed to Halifax, which has a snow removal program for a certain number of eligible seniors and people with disabilities who need help with their walkways and other shovelling.

New Brunswick does not have this program, though Flaro said she has pressed for the province to bring it here.

She also appeals to residents and individuals working for service clubs and for volunteers to help out their neighbours.

"It can't just be a government issue, it's a community issue," she said. "We need some voluntary programs, too. Government can't fund anything and everything.

"I tell everyone I meet, the best volunteering you can do is to check in on your neighbours that are isolated."