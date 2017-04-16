An ice jam left some residents on Mathilda Drive in Middle River, a community near Bathurst, N.B., stranded in their homes Saturday.

Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NBEMO), says there was about 30 centimetres of water on the road, which made it unsafe for small vehicles.

He said the water level was decreasing Sunday and no homes are at risk for flooding or damage.

MIDDLE RIVER (South of Bathurst): Water levels have decreased. The road is passable but remains closed . No damage reported. pic.twitter.com/9hWuJTpvyI — @NBEMO_OMUNB

One home was evacuated and Duguay said other residents wanted to stay in their homes.

Meanwhile, NBEMO is continuing to monitor the water levels on the St. John River.

Dugauy said water levels on the river in the Fredericton area should remain steady over the next two days and begin to gradually decrease after that.

He added there are no longer ice jam threats on the upper parts of the St. John River basin, but water levels will increase to near flood stage and then decrease as water moves down to the Bay of Fundy.

Duguay said the exception is Jemseg, which will remain just above flood stage. But he added the amount of rain being forecast won't have an impact on areas along the St. John River.

NBEMO advises people living along rivers and waterways to watch the water levels closely in the event the situation changes.