Ice floe rider pleads not guilty to 9 domestic abuse-related charges

A Moncton man has entered not guilty pleas to nine charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident in February.

Mike Delahunt, 34, appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and, through duty counsel, chose to be tried on the seven indictable charges in Court of Queen's Bench before a judge alone.

Delahunt was charged Feb. 22, the day after he floated down the Petitcodiac River on a chunk of ice after an alleged domestic violence incident.

More than 30 firefighters, Coast Guard members and fishermen were at the scene to try to rescue him, but in the end, the floe brought Delahunt ashore.

On Thursday, the reading of the charges was waived at his request.

The court also heard Delahunt planned to defend himself on all charges.

As a result, the Crown asked the judge to have a lawyer appointed to cross-examine the victim.

Delahunt will return to court on June 21 at 9:30 a.m., when dates will be set for a preliminary hearing and a trial on two breach of probation charges.

Delahunt is charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a woman at a residence on Salisbury Road in Moncton on Feb. 21, committing mischief by wilfully damaging her personal property and breached a probation order.

He is also charged with assaulting the same woman, damaging her property and violating his probation on Feb. 21, and two other counts of probation violation dating back to December.

Delahunt, who made headlines in 2013 as the so-called park golfer, when he used Victoria Park as his personal golf range, was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim during his release. During an earlier court appearance. he was prohibited from possessing or owning any firearms.