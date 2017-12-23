A Quispamsis, N.B., man is looking for answers after the sunroof of his 2013 Hyundai Tucson exploded without warning while he was driving home last week.

While driving home after a holiday lunch, Bob Goodwin was approaching Rothesay on Highway 1 when a loud boom erupted over his head.

"[It was] like somebody letting a 12-gauge shotgun off beside you," he said.

"It just completely shattered everything around me. I had glass in my hair, glass on my face," he said. "The car was covered in glass."

With no other vehicles nearby, at first Goodwin thought something may have fallen off an aircraft passing overhead.

After pulling over, he realized his sunroof had exploded, which is when he set off for Saint John's Hyundai dealership and told them what happened.

Not an isolated incident

Goodwin said he was told the sunroof was likely damaged due to a temperature inversion. His vehicle was no longer under warranty, so there was nothing the dealer could do.

Goodwin wasn't satisfied with their response.

"I said 'This is a public safety issue, surely there is something you must be concerned about.'"

Bob Goodwin said it sounded like a shotgun blast when his sunroof suddenly shattered, sending glass flying everywhere. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Goodwin started researching what had happened and realized this wasn't an isolated incident.

"There have been hundreds of complaints here in Canada. There are almost 900 complaints in the US," he said, "and absolutely nothing is being done."

Safety is a priority, company says

According to Consumer Reports, the issue with exploding sunroofs is well known in the auto industry. The nonprofit organization says American drivers have reported at least 859 complaints about the issue since 1995.

The majority of those complaints have come from Hyundai owners, according to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Office analyzed by Consumer Reports.

CBC News requested an interview with Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. about Goodwin's sunroof. Spokesperson Chad Heard said in a statement that the safety of its customers is the company's highest priority and the sunroof meets all Canadian safety regulations.

A Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. spokesperson said in a statement that its sunroofs are engineered to meet all Canadian safety regulations. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The most important element when it comes to the sunroofs is the composition of the glass, he added.

"The sunroof in all Hyundai vehicles is made of tempered safety glass, meaning that in an impact or fracture, the sunroof is designed to segment into small, granular or pebbled pieces," Heard said in the written statement.

Transport Canada said in a statement it is aware of complaints regarding shattered sunroofs. Spokesperson Pierre Manoni said the majority of complaints of breakage were caused by the impact of outside objects against a sunroof.

Still, Manoni said Transport Canada is continuing to monitor the situation in order to initiate recalls if necessary.

Still unsatisfied

Goodwin feels Transport Canada isn't taking the matter seriously enough. He said he would consider launching some sort of legal action to seek accountability if it's necessary.

For now, he's relieved it wasn't his wife driving their SUV when the sunroof shattered.

"She admits if she had been driving, she would have just lost control," he said.