A former New Brunswick woman now living in Florida says she's prepared for the worst as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the tip of the state.

More than 500,000 people have been ordered to leave Florida, but Monique Charron Branam, who lives in Fort Pierce, north of Palm Beach, isn't among them.

"This is the first time I've actually considered evacuating — but I think we have better chances being here," she told Information Morning Moncton on Friday.

Charron Branam, who moved to Florida from Fredericton in 1989, said she and her husband had already covered all of their windows with plywood and their three patio doors were next.

She said they have been preparing for more than a week and have lots of water, a generator and food to ride out the fast-moving storm.

Possessions are one thing, life is another. Make sure you're safe and your family is safe and whatever happens happens - Monique Charron Branam

"The wind is what's going to do the damage on this one," Charron Branam said.

"The flooding will be more on the coastal areas — we live probably seven or eight miles from the ocean inland. We're not in an evacuation zone so we should be fine."

​Charron Branam said she is lucky that people in the neighbourhood have helped each other get ready for the storm.

"'Oh, you need a tool,' or, 'Hey, I have an extra sheet of plywood.' Everybody is frightened, with reason, because you just don't know what you're going to wake up to when this passes."

Early Friday, the centre of the storm was 795 kilometres southeast of Miami, closing in at 26 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h.

It is expected to hit the Florida Keys and the southern tip of the peninsula on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Feels safe with concrete

Charron Branam said people who live in wood frame homes, which could collapse under those winds, have little choice.

"They have to evacuate, but we live in a concrete block house and we are prepared. There's no reason for us to leave. The roads — it's like a parking lot — you can't get gas. It's probably safer for us to stay home than to leave to be honest."

"Believe me — we just tried drilling all the holes to put up plywood," Charron Branam joked about her concrete home. "It's solid."

Charron Branan said sleep has been difficult over the past few days and she has asked her mother, who lives in Edmundston, to say a prayer.

Not a new experience

"Believe me, she's pretty powerful, and all I can do is hope that people make it out safely," Charron Branam said. "Possessions are one thing, life is another. Make sure you're safe and your family is safe and whatever happens happens.

"All we can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

Charron Branam said Hurricane Irma is not her first hurricane, and she and her husband know it will be scary.

She has considered moving back to New Brunswick many times but said her husband would never leave Fort Pierce.

"[Florida] is beautiful during the winter ... when you guys are full of your blizzards and we're sitting outside having our coffee, it's nice. But this is a big downfall."