Humboldt Broncos honoured across New Brunswick

In a show of solidarity, people all over New Brunswick wore jerseys in support of the Humboldt Broncos, the Saskatchewan hockey team mourning the loss of 16 people in a bus crash last week.

CBC News asked you to send in photos showing your support. Here are some responses:

Krista Porter

This was created by Krista Porter's 13-year-old daughter Sam Ray. (Krista Porter)

Porter's daughter Sam Ray created this T-shirt on her own.

"She must have created this last night after I went to bed," Porter said. "She found the yellow tape, and white tape in her hockey bag from this past hockey season and used tape for the letters & heart on her Jersey."

Taryn Dempster

Jack Dempster's mother says hockey is in the family's blood. (Taryn Dempster)

Ten-month-old Jack Dempster wears a jersey for the Humboldt Broncos.

"Hockey is in our blood," said Taryn Dempster. "This tragedy has hit close to home for far too many of us. It is important to recognize that we need to support each other in times of need, no matter who it is. By wearing our jerseys we stand in solidarity, we are one team."

Susie Thamer, Andrew Thamer, Isla Thamer, Tucker (dog)

The parents decorated the door and the whole Thamer family wore jerseys. (Suise Thamer)

Parents decorated their Rusagonis door while the kids put out hockey sticks, and the whole family wore jerseys.

Jessica Bleasdale, River and Rainn Bleasdale

Jessica Bleasdale said her two sons play hockey and they support hockey families far and wide. (Jessica Bleasdale)

These three from MacLeod Hill play with Fredericton Youth Hockey.

"I'm a hockey mom to River and Rainn Bleasdale, who play hockey with the Fredericton Youth Hockey Association. We support our hockey family in Humboldt from our home of McLeod Hill, New Brunswick. #JerseysForHumboldt"

K&T Transport Ltd.

Even businesses participated in #JerseyforHumboldt. (K&T Transport Ltd)



'Today, it's not about the crest on the front, but rather coming together as one to pay tribute to the Humboldt Broncos," the Plaster Rock company said. "On behalf of K&T, our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating accident."

Natalie Weir

Ella and Declan didn't have jerseys but they created their own version. (Natalie Weir )

​"We feel that's it's import to show our support for all those affected and that we stand beside them and help be a supportive community/country during their time of grief and healing," said Weir, of Quispamsis. "As a parent I never want to imagine the heartbreak. And for them to know that they are all in our thoughts and prayers."

Lydia Work

Students at Oulton College in Moncton said 'we are Humboldt.' (Lydia Work)

Staff and students at Oulton College in Moncton sent their support to the people of Humboldt.

"It is important for us to wear the jerseys, and green, because we are 'Humboldt," the college community said. "We are the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, and community of people who play hockey. This could have happened to any of us and because it happened to the families and friends of the Humboldt Broncos, we are here to show our support and to honour those who have passed away."

Beaubear Credit Union

This was a group from Beaubear Credit Union in Miramichi. (Stephanie Gremley-Wiserman)

"We have hockey moms that work in our branches that can relate to the hockey life that includes traveling to other communities. Our hearts are with the families affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy," said the Miramichi business.

Anne Curtis Edwards

Everyone participated today even our pets. (Anne Curtis Edwards)

In Rosevale, even dogs took part. Indy, a golden doodle, wore a jersey of his own.

Mary Coady

Waldo wore his jersey to support the Broncos. (Mary Coady)

In Fredericton, Waldo, too.

Ashley Lawrence

Ashley and her one-year-old daughter both wore jerseys today. (Ashley Lawrence)

The age didn't matter. This mother and daughter in Fredericton both wore jerseys.

Lesley Smyth

Anderson Trider really wanted to support to Humboldt Broncos on Thursday. His Mom said he plays hockey too. (Lesley Smyth)

Her son Anderson Trider wanted to show his support for the Broncos.

"He just turned twelve years old and plays Peewee AA hockey," said the Riverview mother. "We worked on the Broncos name bar together because he wanted to cover his name to show support for the Broncos.

"When he pulled on that jersey today and walked down to his school, I felt pride in his engagement. I felt indescribable sadness as I reflected on the tragedy and pain that Broncos families are enduring. I felt like I wanted to call him back for one more hug. It was an overwhelming surge of so many emotions."